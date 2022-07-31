PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,613,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 42,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. PPL’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

