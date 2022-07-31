PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in PPL by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

PPL Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.08 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

About PPL



PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

