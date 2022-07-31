Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 224.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $84,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $51.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $51.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $55.53.

