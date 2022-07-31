Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for 0.6% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IBB opened at $124.08 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $177.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.38.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

