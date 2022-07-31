Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 63 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Up 5.5 %

CAT opened at $198.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.23. The company has a market capitalization of $105.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 price target on Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

