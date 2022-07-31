Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.67. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $57.80.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

