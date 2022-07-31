Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 292.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.81.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $143.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

