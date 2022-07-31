Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,035 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.