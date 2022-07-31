Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 118 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,999,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $194.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

