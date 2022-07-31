Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,314 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after buying an additional 958,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after buying an additional 2,575,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.52 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.39.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

