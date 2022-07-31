Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Down 41.6% in July

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GENY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.44. 1,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,451. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $65.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter.

