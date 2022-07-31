Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 17,842 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Legacy CG LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 67,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Quality ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PSET traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $51.79. 74,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,223. Principal Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00.

Principal Quality ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

