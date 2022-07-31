Principal Street Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,077 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.05.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB opened at $244.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.12 and its 200-day moving average is $215.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 102.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

