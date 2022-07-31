Principal Street Partners LLC Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX stock opened at $244.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.68. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.88.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

