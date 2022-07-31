Principal Street Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after purchasing an additional 109,895 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $99.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

