Principal Street Partners LLC Invests $280,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.90.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,907 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

