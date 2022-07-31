Principal Street Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,378 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,146,000 after acquiring an additional 809,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,456,000 after acquiring an additional 146,651 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,442,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,929,000 after acquiring an additional 457,034 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,017,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after acquiring an additional 151,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vistra by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,506,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,080,000 after buying an additional 1,307,800 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Activity at Vistra
In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,539,731.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 12,938 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $300,032.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,139.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 76,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,292 and sold 4,383,255 shares valued at $112,730,782. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Vistra Price Performance
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.29). Vistra had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.65%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Vistra Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
