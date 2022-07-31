Principal Street Partners LLC Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,997,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.
TotalEnergies Stock Up 4.3 %
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.5099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
