Principal Street Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,572.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,451,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,770,000 after buying an additional 27,770 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of CCEP stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $62.65.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCEP. Societe Generale raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($68.37) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.09.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
