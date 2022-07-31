Principal Street Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,572.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,451,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,770,000 after buying an additional 27,770 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $62.65.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCEP. Societe Generale raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($68.37) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.09.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.