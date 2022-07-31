Principal Street Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.31.

Insider Activity

Equinix Price Performance

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $703.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $658.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $693.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.91 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

