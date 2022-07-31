Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 690 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $360.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.48. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.86 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at $49,046,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,613 shares of company stock worth $3,007,896. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $382.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.62.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

