Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2022

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a maintains rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.92.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $132.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

