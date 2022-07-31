PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.86 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 34.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. PROS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.18–$0.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 301,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,526. PROS has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $44.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Several brokerages have commented on PRO. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $54,652.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,211.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in PROS by 20.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 434,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 72,453 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 377,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PROS in the first quarter valued at about $5,053,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PROS by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

