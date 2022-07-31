Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Rating Lowered to House Stock at Shore Capital

Shore Capital lowered shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating) to a house stock rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 410 ($4.94) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 342.75 ($4.13).

PFG stock opened at GBX 193.50 ($2.33) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 216.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 265.20. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 383.80 ($4.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.59, a quick ratio of 21.19 and a current ratio of 21.36. The company has a market cap of £491.11 million and a P/E ratio of 365.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

