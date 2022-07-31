Public Index Network (PIN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.00

Public Index Network (PIN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 31st. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Public Index Network has a market cap of $217,525.80 and $17.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.70 or 0.00612267 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001639 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015075 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00034943 BTC.
Public Index Network Coin Profile
Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain.
Buying and Selling Public Index Network
