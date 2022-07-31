Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $367.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PSA. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $366.08.

PSA stock opened at $326.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.54.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $13.15 per share. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

