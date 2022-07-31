QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 90.8% from the June 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of QBIEY stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. 12,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,551. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. QBE Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

About QBE Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.