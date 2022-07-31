Qtron Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,572 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 20,965 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.64. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

