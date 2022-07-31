Qtron Investments LLC Makes New $358,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,256 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 281.1% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 47,322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 34,906 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,976 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $55,712,000 after buying an additional 15,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.40.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $251.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.77 and a 200-day moving average of $254.77. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

