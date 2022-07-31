QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.00 billion-$11.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.87 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.69.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,749,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,764,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.28.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

