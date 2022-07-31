Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Short Interest Up 96.2% in July

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the June 30th total of 26,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum FinTech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,190,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,646,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Stock Performance

QFTA stock remained flat at $9.87 on Friday. 54 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,999. Quantum FinTech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Company Profile

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

