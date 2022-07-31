Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Issues Earnings Results

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.32 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. Ranpak’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Ranpak updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Ranpak Stock Up 6.0 %
PACK stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $418.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. Ranpak has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $42.97.
Insider Transactions at Ranpak
In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 29,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $330,797.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,464.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ranpak
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
About Ranpak
Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.
