RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the June 30th total of 44,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley bought 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 145,329 shares of company stock valued at $128,182 in the last three months. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) by 166.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 88,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.54. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 21.09%.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

