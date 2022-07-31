RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the June 30th total of 44,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley bought 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 145,329 shares of company stock valued at $128,182 in the last three months. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAVE Restaurant Group
RAVE Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RAVE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 88,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.54. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05.
RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 21.09%.
RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RAVE Restaurant Group (RAVE)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.