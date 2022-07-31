Raymond James Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Raymond James reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.50.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of FSS stock opened at $41.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.80 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 9.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.