Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Cut by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $35,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.
Raytheon Technologies Price Performance
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
