Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Cut to $98.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $93.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.43. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after buying an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after buying an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

