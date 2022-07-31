RChain (REV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.50 Million

RChain (REV) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One RChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RChain has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. RChain has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and $58,943.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,803.79 or 1.00030367 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004775 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004017 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00131188 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00032797 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.
RChain Coin Profile
RChain (REV) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 667,469,848 coins. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop.
RChain Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
