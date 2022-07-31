Reach (LON:RCH) PT Lowered to GBX 93

Reach (LON:RCH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 107 ($1.29) to GBX 93 ($1.12) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Reach Price Performance

RCH opened at GBX 96.65 ($1.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of £304.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 109.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 165.86. Reach has a 1 year low of GBX 80.70 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 430 ($5.18).

Get Reach alerts:

Reach Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Reach’s dividend payout ratio is 35.05%.

Insider Transactions at Reach

About Reach

In other Reach news, insider Jim Mullen bought 80,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £99,048.21 ($119,335.19).

(Get Rating)

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including HullLive, DerbyshireLive, belfastlive, BristoLive, football.london, Devon Live, TeessideLive, edinburghlive, Mylondon, Corkbeo, Dailystar, Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record, ChronicleLive, OK!, ECHO, LeicestershireLive, Manchester Evening News, and BirminghamLive.

Featured Stories

