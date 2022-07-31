Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target Raised to GBX 8,050

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,375 ($88.86) to GBX 8,050 ($96.99) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,300 ($112.05) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($86.75) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($84.34) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,841.67 ($94.48).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

LON:RKT opened at GBX 6,646 ($80.07) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,476.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,229.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,116.91. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($59.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,800 ($81.93).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Reckitt Benckiser Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently -38.80%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($74.87), for a total value of £479,285.82 ($577,452.80).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

