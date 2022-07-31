Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on September 21st

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1596 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBGLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,600 ($103.61) to GBX 9,500 ($114.46) in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($101.20) to GBX 8,700 ($104.82) in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($88.86) to GBX 8,050 ($96.99) in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,187.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

