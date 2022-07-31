Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Acquires Shares of 32,839 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $39,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $199,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aerojet Rocketdyne

In other news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $506,905.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,636.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE AJRD traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average is $40.06.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.20 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AJRD. TheStreet cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

