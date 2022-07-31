Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Has $160,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,047 shares during the quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.07. 7,674,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,118,964. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.46.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

