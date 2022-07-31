Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Has $2.39 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Xcel Energy comprises about 1.7% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.18. 2,647,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.69. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

