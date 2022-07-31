Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.1% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 68,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.50.

UNH stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $542.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,945,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,243. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $508.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

