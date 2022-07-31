Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,871 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources Trading Up 3.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $165.00 target price on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.32.

EOG traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.22. 6,394,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

