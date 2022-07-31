Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 81,316 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,000. Shell makes up approximately 3.2% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:SHEL traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.38. 6,102,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,158,291. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.59. The stock has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.53) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.35) to GBX 3,200 ($38.55) in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.96) to GBX 2,860 ($34.46) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,905.44.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

