Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum updated its Q3 guidance to $6.00-6.20 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $6.00-$6.20 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 2.1 %

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $190.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $211.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total value of $1,960,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.