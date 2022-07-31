Relx (NYSE:RELX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELXGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,670 ($32.17) to GBX 2,800 ($33.73) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.13) to GBX 2,860 ($34.46) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.33) to GBX 2,650 ($31.93) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.39) to GBX 2,600 ($31.33) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,763.00.

Relx Stock Performance

RELX opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19. Relx has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $32.71.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4443 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Relx by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,068,000 after purchasing an additional 937,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Relx by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,795,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,333,000 after acquiring an additional 566,815 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Relx by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 370,016 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Relx by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 325,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Relx during the 1st quarter worth $9,836,000. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

