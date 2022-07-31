Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given New €304.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €290.00 ($295.92) to €304.00 ($310.20) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €294.00 ($300.00) to €313.00 ($319.39) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($183.67) to €200.00 ($204.08) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rémy Cointreau from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €187.00 ($190.82) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €167.00 ($170.41) to €162.00 ($165.31) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.33.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

Rémy Cointreau Dividend Announcement

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

