Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the June 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
REMYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €187.00 ($190.82) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €298.00 ($304.08) to €311.00 ($317.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.33.
Rémy Cointreau Stock Up 1.2 %
OTCMKTS REMYY traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $19.73. 12,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,123. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.30. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.
Rémy Cointreau Dividend Announcement
About Rémy Cointreau
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rémy Cointreau (REMYY)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.