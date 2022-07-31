Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the June 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REMYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €187.00 ($190.82) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €298.00 ($304.08) to €311.00 ($317.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Rémy Cointreau Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS REMYY traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $19.73. 12,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,123. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.30. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

Rémy Cointreau Dividend Announcement

About Rémy Cointreau

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $0.0855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.94%.

(Get Rating)

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.